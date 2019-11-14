Skip to Main Content
Grand Chief Ed John charged with 4 counts of sex assault
Grand Chief Ed John charged with 4 counts of sex assault

The alleged offences date back to 1974 in Prince George, B.C.

Alleged offences date back to 1974 in Prince George, B.C.

Grand Chief Ed John pictured in a file photo. (CBC)

Grand Chief Edward John has been charged with four counts of having sexual intercourse with a female without her consent, the B.C. Prosecution Service has announced.

The alleged offences date back to 1974 in Prince George, B.C. 

John is the hereditary chief of the Tl'azt'en Nation, as well as a prominent political leader and lawyer. 

More to come.

