Grand Chief Ed John charged with 4 counts of sex assault
The alleged offences date back to 1974 in Prince George, B.C.
Grand Chief Edward John has been charged with four counts of having sexual intercourse with a female without her consent, the B.C. Prosecution Service has announced.
John is the hereditary chief of the Tl'azt'en Nation, as well as a prominent political leader and lawyer.
More to come.