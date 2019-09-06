Meet the 70-year-old cycling the Whistler GranFondo for the 10th time
Paul Steiner took up cycling again in his 40s to keep fit and doesn't see himself stopping anytime soon
Paul Steiner still fondly remembers the start of his first Gran Fondo from Vancouver to Whistler, B.C., 10 years ago.
With the sun rising behind him, Steiner sat poised alongside a few hundred other cyclists on Georgia Street ready to begin the grueling 122-kilometre cycling route, which climbs a total of about 1,900 metres up the Sea to Sky Highway.
"It was just a magical moment," he said from his home in North Delta, B.C.
Steiner, 70, is one of 40 people being honoured at this year's Gran Fondo on Saturday for participating every year since the event started a decade ago.
Steiner has been cycling since he was a teenager in Portsmouth, England. He took the sport up again when he was about 40 and realized he needed to stay fit.
He doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.
"There are many, many things that you can do as you get older," he said. "You don't have to give up anything because you are a certain age."
'Gullible' enough to join
Steiner was prompted to keep fit 30 years ago in part because of his father, who had 20 strokes in the last 12 years of his life.
He chose cycling because of how it makes him feel.
"Every time I get on the bike I feel like I'm 15 again," Steiner said. "You have the freedom to go wherever you want to at whatever pace you want."
By time Steiner entered the first Gran Fondo, he had a few rides over 100 kilometre under his belt, including the two-day, 331-kilometre Seatle to Portland (STP) ride.
"I thought, well, if I was stupid enough to do that, then I might be gullible enough to do this Gran Fondo," he said.
Steiner cajoled a couple of friends about the same age into joining him, and thus a team he calls the "Floppy Cranks" was born. Two of his teammates will be joining him this Saturday.
Getting ready
For the first few years, the group trained together. But as new grandchildren, wives and hobbies began to compete for everyone's time, it has gotten easier to train individually.
Steiner trains around his home in Delta, which is relatively flat. To challenge himself with hills, he heads over to nearby White Rock or Mount Seymour.
The day before the race, the team meets in Vancouver to pick up their race packages and stays overnight to prepare.
"Every bike ride is an adventure. You can plan a schedule, and you can create an ideal goal, but you have to be prepared to handle any situation that comes along," he said.
"Your whole day could be ruined."
Single focus
It takes Steiner six to seven hours to complete the 122-kilometre Gran Fondo, which starts in Stanley Park, heads over the Lions Gate Bridge and features numerous climbs and hairpin turns on the Sea to Sky Highway.
He has ridden the same bike — a Scott Addict R2 carbon fibre frame — every year.
Steiner says his toughest Gran Fondo was two years ago when cold, wet weather tormented him. But he says even during that ride, his spirit never wavered. Instead, as always, he was propelled by one thought.
"I just have one focus and that's the beer at the end of the ride," he said. "Come hell or high water, I'm gonna have that beer."
Although Steiner has considered quitting the Gran Fondo to pursue other events, he doesn't see himself quitting cycling in the foreseeable future.
"I'm still in good enough shape to take on the next challenge," he said. "I'm just looking forward to the next event."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.