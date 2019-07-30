Grade 12 students issued incorrect transcripts after 'anomaly' in tabulation of provincial exams

Some B.C. secondary students may have incorrect exam results on their final transcripts, caused by an "anomaly" in the tabulation of Grade 12 provincial exams written in June, according to the Ministry of Education.

According to a written statement from the ministry, all B.C. secondary schools have been contacted and advised of the issue. The ministry is also contacting all Canadian post-secondary institutions to inform them of the issue and "ensure no student applications are impacted."

The ministry says it's reviewing every June 2019 exam result to ensure student grades are accurately reflected on their transcripts.

"We understand that this situation is stressful for students and families. We are focused on resolving this as quickly as possible," a statement from the ministry read in part.