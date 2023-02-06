B.C. government to open dedicated enforcement hubs targeting repeat violent offenders

B.C. Premier David Eby joins Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to provide an update on initiatives addressing repeat violent offending.

The British Columbia government says it is creating hubs made up of police, dedicated prosecutors and probation officers to target repeat violent offenders across the province.

The 12 hubs are part of the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative, which the province says will focus on targeted enforcement and enhanced investigation and monitoring and will be tailored to meet the needs of communities.

B.C. Premier David Eby said Wednesday that the hubs will put greater focus on dealing with specific repeat prolific offenders.

B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma added that a co-ordinated approach is needed to address repeat violent offenders, which have become a growing concern across the country.

Hubs will be located in Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Williams Lake and Terrace.

The initiative will be supported by the new Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) program aimed at bolstering investigations of cases involving repeat violent offender and improving information-sharing between police agencies. The province is investing $16 million over three years in the program.

In November, Eby presented a range of new measures, dubbed the "Safer Communities Action Plan," aimed at boosting public safety in communities across B.C.

