B.C. government to open dedicated enforcement hubs targeting repeat violent offenders
Hubs will be based in 12 B.C. communities
The British Columbia government says it is creating hubs made up of police, dedicated prosecutors and probation officers to target repeat violent offenders across the province.
The 12 hubs are part of the Repeat Violent Offending Intervention Initiative, which the province says will focus on targeted enforcement and enhanced investigation and monitoring and will be tailored to meet the needs of communities.
B.C. Premier David Eby said Wednesday that the hubs will put greater focus on dealing with specific repeat prolific offenders.
B.C. Attorney General Niki Sharma added that a co-ordinated approach is needed to address repeat violent offenders, which have become a growing concern across the country.
Hubs will be located in Nanaimo, Victoria, Vancouver, Surrey, New Westminster, Abbotsford, Kamloops, Kelowna, Cranbrook, Prince George, Williams Lake and Terrace.
The initiative will be supported by the new Special Investigation and Targeted Enforcement (SITE) program aimed at bolstering investigations of cases involving repeat violent offender and improving information-sharing between police agencies. The province is investing $16 million over three years in the program.
In November, Eby presented a range of new measures, dubbed the "Safer Communities Action Plan," aimed at boosting public safety in communities across B.C.
More to come.
- With files from Akshay Kulkarni
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?