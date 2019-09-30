Search continues for 74-year-old Kelowna man missing since Thursday

The search continues for a 74-year-old Kelowna, B.C., man who went missing on Thursday.

Gordon Solloway left home in the morning and was headed to the James Lake area, about 25 kilometres east of the city, to sight his rifle. He was expected home by noon.

Kevin Birnie of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said Solloway's truck was seen on a security camera in a rural area east of Kelowna.

"A local resident had captured some images of his vehicle going up into the Goudie [Road] area," said Kevin Birnie of Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. "That is the only evidence we have to support that he is in that area."

Gordon Solloway was seen in this image captured at a gas station in Rutland shortly after he left home. He was driving a 2012 Dodge Ram with a B.C. licence plate HM3 670. (RCMP)

Searchers on foot, in ATVs and in helicopters have failed to turn up any trace of the man.

Solloway was driving a silver 2012 Dodge Ram 1500, with B.C. licence plate HM3 670.

He is described as white, five foot nine inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Solloway has mobility issues and uses a cane.

Vernon Search and Rescue, Pentiction Search and Rescue and the RCMP are also helping in the search.