Police want to speak to Good Samaritan who helped sexual assault victim

A Good Samaritan who walked a woman home following a sexual assault is being asked to contact Vancouver Police.

The woman was approached by a man on Main Street near E. 17th Avenue on Dec. 21 after midnight.

He offered help with a phone call, and then overpowered and sexually assaulted the woman, police say.

Investigators believe the suspect may have been startled, which caused him to run.

He is described as a white man between the ages of 30 and 40, measuring about ​5'6" tall.

Police say he has a stocky build, bulging eyes and dirty hands. He was wearing a black puffy jacket with red fleece and oversized pants.

The Good Samaritan happened upon the woman shortly after the attack and walked her a significant distance home to ensure she arrived safely, according to investigators.

Police would like to speak to that person or anyone who has information about this sexual assault. They are asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.