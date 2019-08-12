The majority of the gondola cabins felled after the cable of the Sea to Sky gondola was deliberately cut Saturday morning will have to be replaced, according to the latest statement from the company.

"We are still assessing the damage. However, our initial estimate is that 18 to 20 of our 30 gondola cabins will need to be replaced along with the main cable," read the statement.

RCMP said on Saturday that the cable was intentionally cut around 4 a.m. that day, sending almost all of the 30 gondola cars attached to the cable crashing to the ground. No one was hurt, but the company says the act has caused "damages reaching into the millions [of dollars]."

There is currently a criminal investigation into the matter.

The gondola, which wasn't operating at the time, normally carries up to 240 passengers at a time on its 30 cars. The trip from the base to the summit — 885 metres above sea level — gives visitors views over Howe Sound.

The gondola is one of the major tourist attractions in Squamish, B.C. First launched in May 2014, the summit features a restaurant, family activities and regularly hosts weddings and special events.

The company says it's reaching out to private weddings and events scheduled at the gondola "to relocate as many as possible to other beautiful venues in the area."

As for the more than 200 gondola workers affected by the indefinite closure of the attraction, the company told CBC News they were in touch with its employees on a constant basis.