Goldfish invasion closes B.C. fishing lake

You may think of them as low maintenance pets that require nothing more than a daily sprinkle of food flakes to thrive.

But the type of goldfish found in Lost Lake near Terrace, B.C., demand attention, which is why the province has taken the unprecedented step of closing the lake to fishing starting on Saturday.

The invasive goldfish — also known as Carassius auratus — have been detected in all sizes in the lake, which suggests they are reproducing.

An alert posted by the Ministry of Forests, Land and Natural Resources says biologists are assessing the extent of the invasion to come up with interventions and treatment options to prevent the goldfish from spreading into the Skeena watershed.

The species is native to eastern Asia and is known to compete with — and prey upon — native fish. They can range in colour from gold to olive green to white and grow to be 15 to 20 centimetres long.

It is not known how they ended up in the lake.

Sometimes, according to the ministry, goldfish are intentionally released into B.C. waters by pet owners or they escape from outdoor ponds and aquariums.

Lost Lake is just over a kilometre away from the Kitsumkalum River, which feeds directly into the Skeena River at Terrace.