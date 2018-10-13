Calendar girls in the Kootenays: Golden oldies drop their clothes for firehall fundraiser

A group of senior women are baring (nearly) it all to come to the rescue of a struggling firehall in the Kootenays.

Volunteers in Edgewood, a small town east of Kelowna, have been fundraising for more than a year, but the firehall is still thousands of dollars short to connect to the water and septic systems.

"A group of women sitting around having coffee chatted about the idea that it's our community and fire protection is an absolute necessity — what can we do to help as women?" said Lynda McNutt, a volunteer with the fire department.

"One thing led to another and we came up with the idea of a calendar."

The women cover themselves with a variety of items from flowers to aprons in the semi-nude photos. (The Burning Desires/2019 Calendar)

'Something a little bit different'

But it's not the typical small town, volunteer-produced calendar.

"We thought, 'why don't we do something a little bit different,'" McNutt told Chris Walker, the host of CBC's Daybreak South.

"We're all senior women and we thought, 'maybe let's take a few clothes off."

The firehall needs between $15,000 to $20,000, McNutt said.

Posing for the photos and creating the calendar led to a real sense of camaraderie among the women, McNutt said. (The Burning Desires/2019 Calendar )

Ages 65 to 77

McNutt, who poses as Ms. October, said it was surprising easily to recruit enough calendar girls and ended up with more women volunteering than months of the year.

In the calendar, the youngest woman is 65 and the oldest is 77.

"I think you would agree, if you saw the calendar, that it is extremely tasteful and well-done," she said.

The photos are semi-nudes, with hats to hens to flowers used to cover up.

In the final December photo, the 11 women pose together around the Edgewood fire truck.

Lynda McNutt is a volunteer with the fire department and poses as Ms. October in the calendar. (The Burning Desires/2019 Calendar )

"The cause was really a worthwhile cause and there was a camaraderie that happened amongst us that was really invaluable," McNutt said.

The calendars for 2019 are currently being printed and are expected to be for sale by the end of the week.

Eleven women posed for the calendar: one for each month and then a final photo of the group together for December. (The Burning Desires/2019 Calendar )

With files from Daybreak South.

