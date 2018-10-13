Calendar girls in the Kootenays: Golden oldies drop their clothes for firehall fundraiser
The youngest woman in the fundraiser calendar is 65 and the oldest is 77
A group of senior women are baring (nearly) it all to come to the rescue of a struggling firehall in the Kootenays.
Volunteers in Edgewood, a small town east of Kelowna, have been fundraising for more than a year, but the firehall is still thousands of dollars short to connect to the water and septic systems.
"A group of women sitting around having coffee chatted about the idea that it's our community and fire protection is an absolute necessity — what can we do to help as women?" said Lynda McNutt, a volunteer with the fire department.
"One thing led to another and we came up with the idea of a calendar."
'Something a little bit different'
But it's not the typical small town, volunteer-produced calendar.
"We thought, 'why don't we do something a little bit different,'" McNutt told Chris Walker, the host of CBC's Daybreak South.
"We're all senior women and we thought, 'maybe let's take a few clothes off."
The firehall needs between $15,000 to $20,000, McNutt said.
Ages 65 to 77
McNutt, who poses as Ms. October, said it was surprising easily to recruit enough calendar girls and ended up with more women volunteering than months of the year.
In the calendar, the youngest woman is 65 and the oldest is 77.
"I think you would agree, if you saw the calendar, that it is extremely tasteful and well-done," she said.
The photos are semi-nudes, with hats to hens to flowers used to cover up.
In the final December photo, the 11 women pose together around the Edgewood fire truck.
"The cause was really a worthwhile cause and there was a camaraderie that happened amongst us that was really invaluable," McNutt said.
The calendars for 2019 are currently being printed and are expected to be for sale by the end of the week.
