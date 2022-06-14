Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Golden Ears Park to reopen after habituated black bear killed

Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge will reopen on Wednesday after conservation officers killed a problem black bear that had become habituated to human food.

B.C. Parks says bear was getting into vehicles to find food

CBC News ·
B.C. Parks is closing Golden Ears Park to the public due to a habituated black bear in the area. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge will reopen on Wednesday after conservation officers killed a problem black bear that had become habituated to human food.

B.C. Parks says the bear had been getting into numerous vehicles throughout the park to find food. In one instance, it says the bear walked through an open trailer door while people were still inside.

The entire park was shut down on Tuesday morning while conservation officers tried to trap the bear. Now that it has been destroyed, it's set to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

B.C. Parks said Gold Creek Campground was closed last week to enable the Conservation Officer Service to attempt to trap the bear.

The Conservation Officer Service and B.C. Parks say they cannot stress enough the importance of securing food which they say is the single best way to keep the public and bears safe. 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now