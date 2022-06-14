Golden Ears Park to reopen after habituated black bear killed

Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge will reopen on Wednesday after conservation officers killed a problem black bear that had become habituated to human food.

B.C. Parks says the bear had been getting into numerous vehicles throughout the park to find food. In one instance, it says the bear walked through an open trailer door while people were still inside.

The entire park was shut down on Tuesday morning while conservation officers tried to trap the bear. Now that it has been destroyed, it's set to reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

B.C. Parks said Gold Creek Campground was closed last week to enable the Conservation Officer Service to attempt to trap the bear.

The Conservation Officer Service and B.C. Parks say they cannot stress enough the importance of securing food which they say is the single best way to keep the public and bears safe.