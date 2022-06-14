Golden Ears Park temporarily closed due to habituated black bear
Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge is closed until June 16 due to recurring issues with a black bear that has become habituated.
B.C. Parks and conservation officers working together to capture the bear
B.C. Parks says the bear has been getting into numerous vehicles throughout the park to find food. In one instance, it says the bear walked through an open trailer door while people were still inside.
B.C. Parks said Gold Creek Campground was closed last week to enable the Conservation Officer Service to attempt to trap the bear.
Conservation officers say they are working with B.C. Parks to close Golden Ears to the public until 4 pm Thursday to try to trap the bear.
