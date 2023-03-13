One firefighter has been hurt as crews responded to a serious fire at the provincial courthouse in Golden, B.C.

The Town of Golden said crews were called to the courthouse on Park Drive around 3:30 a.m. PT on Monday. The fire was still burning at least four hours later, witnesses said.

"You could see the smoke ... As we got closer, you could actually see two separate areas of flames coming out the top of the courthouse," said Courtney Beaulieu, who passed the fire on her way to work at Mount 7 Taxi around 7:30 a.m.

"We had a driver go to the hospital to grab something and he said the courthouse is pretty much gone."

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, but the town said one member of the Golden Fire Department was taken to hospital in Cranbrook with non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said it's too early to tell the extent of the damage or whether the fire is suspicious, but investigators are expected to be on site through the day.

"From what I understand, there's significant damage caused to it so I imagine there's not going to be an ability to hold court there at any time in the future, at this point," said Cpl. James Grandy.

The courthouse did not have any hearings scheduled for Monday.

Golden Hospital is across the street from the fire. Interior Health said the building isn't affected, but access to the area might be restricted.

"Of course, as this is an active event, we are monitoring, but no impacts to services or patients at this time," an email from the hospital said.