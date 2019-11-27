Vancouver-raised actor and model Godfrey Gao dead at 35

Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao has died at the age of 35, according to a statement released by his agency.

Gao is said to have collapsed while filming a reality TV show. The incident happened early Wednesday in China, according to JetStar Entertainment.

Despite rescue efforts, his agency says the actor died a few hours later.

The Vancouver-raised actor was the first Asian model to appear in a Louis Vuitton ad and was featured on several international magazine covers.

In 2015 Gao signed a deal with the Canadian Tourism Commission to become its new ambassador for the commission's marketing and awareness campaign for Asian markets.