Vancouver-raised actor and model Godfrey Gao dead at 35
Gao was the first Asian model to appear in an ad campaign for Louis Vuitton.
The Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor is said to have collapsed while filming
Taiwanese-Canadian model and actor Godfrey Gao has died at the age of 35, according to a statement released by his agency.
Gao is said to have collapsed while filming a reality TV show. The incident happened early Wednesday in China, according to JetStar Entertainment.
Despite rescue efforts, his agency says the actor died a few hours later.
The Vancouver-raised actor was the first Asian model to appear in a Louis Vuitton ad and was featured on several international magazine covers.
In 2015 Gao signed a deal with the Canadian Tourism Commission to become its new ambassador for the commission's marketing and awareness campaign for Asian markets.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.