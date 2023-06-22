Hundreds of skateboarders hit the pavement to celebrate Go Skate Day in downtown Vancouver
The annual event, first started in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies, is celebrated in countries worldwide.
The internationally-celebrated day drew hundreds to downtown Vancouver Wednesday
Internationally celebrated Go Skate Day drew hundreds to the streets of downtown Vancouver on Wednesday for a day of kickflips and community.
CBC photojournalist Ben Nelms captured part of the action near the downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts.
The annual event was first started in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) to help make skateboarding more accessible and encourage first-timers to join the sport.
It now takes place in dozens of countries across the world.
According to the Facebook event page, the family-friendly Vancouver celebration kicked off with a waffle breakfast at the downtown skateboard plaza and ended with a BBQ and cash prizes for those performing tricks.