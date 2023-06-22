Hundreds of skateboarders hit the pavement to celebrate Go Skate Day in downtown Vancouver

Internationally celebrated Go Skate Day drew hundreds to the streets of downtown Vancouver on Wednesday for a day of kickflips and community.

A skateboarder gets some attention as he performs a trick at the Plaza's skateboard park. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

CBC photojournalist Ben Nelms captured part of the action near the downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts.

Wednesday's event saw hundreds of skaters flock to Vancouver to show their appreciation for the sport. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

A person on a unicycle performs in front of a crowd. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The annual event was first started in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) to help make skateboarding more accessible and encourage first-timers to join the sport.

It now takes place in dozens of countries across the world.

Hundreds of skateboarders participate in the annual Go Skate Day in Vancouver on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

According to the Facebook event page, the family-friendly Vancouver celebration kicked off with a waffle breakfast at the downtown skateboard plaza and ended with a BBQ and cash prizes for those performing tricks.