Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
British Columbia

Hundreds of skateboarders hit the pavement to celebrate Go Skate Day in downtown Vancouver

The annual event, first started in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies, is celebrated in countries worldwide.

The internationally-celebrated day drew hundreds to downtown Vancouver Wednesday

Michelle Gomez · CBC News ·
A person does a skateboard trick on a railing in front of onlookers.
A skateboarder is pictured performing a trick in front of a group of spectators. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Internationally celebrated Go Skate Day drew hundreds to the streets of downtown Vancouver on Wednesday for a day of kickflips and community. 

Three young men stand on a platform at a skatepark, filming a guy who is midair doing a trick. His legs hover as his skateboard is upside down.
A skateboarder gets some attention as he performs a trick at the Plaza's skateboard park. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

CBC photojournalist Ben Nelms captured part of the action near the downtown skateboard plaza under the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts.

A group of young boys are pictured skateboarding down the street.
Wednesday's event saw hundreds of skaters flock to Vancouver to show their appreciation for the sport. (Ben Nelms/CBC)
A youth on a unicycle performs in front of several spectators.
A person on a unicycle performs in front of a crowd. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The annual event was first started in 2004 by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) to help make skateboarding more accessible and encourage first-timers to join the sport. 

It now takes place in dozens of countries across the world. 

Guys skateboard down a street shot with a blur effect to show motion and speed.
Hundreds of skateboarders participate in the annual Go Skate Day in Vancouver on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

According to the Facebook event page, the family-friendly Vancouver celebration kicked off with a waffle breakfast at the downtown skateboard plaza and ended with a BBQ and cash prizes for those performing tricks. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now