GoHere, a bathroom mapping app launched in Ontario by Crohn's and Colitis Canada, is now online in Metro Vancouver thanks to a partnership with the City of Coquitlam.

The app, designed to make life easier for people living with inflammatory bowel diseases, partners with organizations, businesses and governments who offer accessible washrooms, so app users can plan ahead before they leave the house.

"Those with ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease have to use the washroom 20 or more times a day sometimes in a really bad flare-up," said Matthew Sebestiani, president of the Crohn's and Colitis Vancouver chapter.

Sebastiani says GoHere also provides proof of people's medical conditions through the app so they can use a washroom "no questions asked."

He says people living with Crohn's or colitis deal with a lot of anxiety and often find themselves in awkward, stressful situations where they have to explain their condition or are asked to buy something to be given access to a bathroom.

On Feb. 23, 36 public bathrooms in Coquitlam parks, recreation centres and city-owned buildings were added to the app, which can be downloaded for free on iOS, Android and Blackberry devices.

In a statement, the City of Coquitlam said joining the GoHere Access Washroom Program was part of its commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion and the work of the city's Universal Access-Ability Advisory Committee.

"Washroom access is a medical necessity for people with a variety of different conditions," said Sebestiani, adding that many people living with such conditions struggle with anxiety and worry about having to suddenly run to the bathroom while they're out and about.

"The app helps bring down barriers and help people plan their routes."

Crohn's and Colitis Vancouver is looking for more private partners, non-profits and businesses with accessible washrooms to add more facilities to the GoHere App.

Sebastiani says he hopes more B.C. municipalities will also get on board, joining cities like Calgary and Mississauga, Ont., to increase accessibility to public bathrooms.