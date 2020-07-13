Police and Transportation Safety Board investigate glider crash in southeastern B.C.

Police say a glider pilot is in critical condition after crashing his aircraft in a remote community in southeastern B.C.

Columbia Valley RCMP say the pilot of a second glider flying outside Invermere called police to report the crash Friday evening.

They say Columbia Valley Search and Rescue removed the pilot from the cockpit.

The man, who is in his 70s, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has also launched an investigation into the crash.