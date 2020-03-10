Victoria private school closes early for spring break due to COVID-19 scare

A Victoria private school has closed early for spring break due to a potential case of COVID-19 in the school population.

According to the head of Glenlyon Norfolk School, someone in the school community fell ill recently and, based on their travel history, has been advised to self-quarantine at home while awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

The sick person attended the school for "a significant period of time this past week," according to a letter sent to parents by Glenn Zederayko.

"We are hopeful that the individual has not been infected but we wanted to act quickly to safeguard our community," he said.

Zederayko said both school campuses will be deep cleaned before re-opening on March 31.

Approximately 680 students attend the school.

On Monday, Collingwood School in West Vancouver announced it was closing four days early for spring break after learning one of its families was in close contact with a COVID-19 patient.

In a letter to parents the school said the risk to the school population was "limited."