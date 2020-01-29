3 more women report assaults in area of Coquitlam park

Coquitlam RCMP have received three more reports of women being targeted in the Glen Park area, bringing the total number of victims in a string of alleged sexual assaults in the area to seven.

Police say the assailant preys on women who are walking alone, usually by coming up from behind and then slapping, punching or grabbing them, before running away.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the Coquitlam RCMP says nobody has been able to provide a description of the suspect's face.

However, witnesses have reported he has a slight build, is short or below average height and was wearing dark clothes and a black jacket.

McLaughin said the public needs to be on the lookout and conscious of their surroundings.

"This is a community situation," he said. "Everyone needs to be aware."

Four assaults were initially reported on Monday. Police said they happened on Dec. 16, Dec. 19, Jan. 22 and Jan. 25.

Coquitlam RCMP's sex crimes unit is leading the investigation.