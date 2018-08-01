Body found several kilometres from missing Vancouver Island woman's car

Police say a body has been discovered several kilometres from where a missing Vancouver Island woman's car was found.

Oak Bay police said Wednesday a body was found 11 kilometres from Gladys Barman's abandoned vehicle Tuesday night.

She was last seen fuelling her car at a gas station in Saanich on July 5. Her family said she was experiencing memory loss and cognitive decline.

Police say the body was discovered 11 kilometres from where Barman's abandoned car was found but a positive identification has yet to be made. Barman's next of kin have been notified. (Oak Bay Police Department)

The vehicle was discovered over two weeks later on a logging road in the Lake Cowichan area, but there was no sign of Barman.

The search for her was suspended last week after "all viable options" for finding her were exhausted, police said but resumed after temperatures cooled.

Police say efforts are now underway to identify the body and Barman's next of kin have been notified.

The coroner is leading the investigation, police say.