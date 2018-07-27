Skip to Main Content
Search called off for 82-year-old Vancouver Island woman

Search called off for 82-year-old Vancouver Island woman

In a statement, Lake Cowichan RCMP said it has ended the search for Gladys Barman after “all viable options” for locating her were exhausted Thursday night.

SAR crews, police, dogs, helicopter and drones searched for Gladys Barman in Lake Cowichan area

CBC News ·
Gladys Barman was last seen July 5. (Oak Bay Police Department)

Police have ended the search for a Vancouver Island woman missing for three weeks.

In a statement, Lake Cowichan RCMP said the search ended for Gladys Barman, 82, after "all viable options" for locating her were exhausted Thursday night.

"Lake Cowichan RCMP would like to extend their gratitude for the countless hours of dedication provided by the volunteer Island-area [ground search and rescue] teams, local area experts and police support units who assisted in the search efforts," the statement read.

"At this time, Mrs. Barman's family requests privacy."

Barman was last seen fuelling her car at a gas station in Saanich on July 5. Her family said she was experiencing memory loss and cognitive decline.

Police began looking for her the next day after she didn't show up for work.

Her car was found on a logging road in the Lake Cowichan area last weekend, spurring a more intense search effort.

Police said up to 25 search and rescue personnel along with police, dogs, a helicopter, drones and local experts combed what they described as vast, remote, mountainous terrain that was challenging to navigate.

They say the investigation into Barman's disappearance will remain open. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us