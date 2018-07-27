Search called off for 82-year-old Vancouver Island woman

Police have ended the search for a Vancouver Island woman missing for three weeks.

In a statement, Lake Cowichan RCMP said the search ended for Gladys Barman, 82, after "all viable options" for locating her were exhausted Thursday night.

"Lake Cowichan RCMP would like to extend their gratitude for the countless hours of dedication provided by the volunteer Island-area [ground search and rescue] teams, local area experts and police support units who assisted in the search efforts," the statement read.

"At this time, Mrs. Barman's family requests privacy."

Barman was last seen fuelling her car at a gas station in Saanich on July 5. Her family said she was experiencing memory loss and cognitive decline.

Police began looking for her the next day after she didn't show up for work.

Her car was found on a logging road in the Lake Cowichan area last weekend, spurring a more intense search effort.

Our search for Ms Barman continues. We're following up on any tips we receive. A recent tip suggests she may have been seen in Cowichan Bay last Thursday. We're unable to confirm...but asking people up island to be aware. Tx RCMP & area PDs for continued assistance. Tx media. <a href="https://t.co/h8Lev6niLY">pic.twitter.com/h8Lev6niLY</a> —@OakBayPolice

Police said up to 25 search and rescue personnel along with police, dogs, a helicopter, drones and local experts combed what they described as vast, remote, mountainous terrain that was challenging to navigate.

They say the investigation into Barman's disappearance will remain open. Anyone with information is asked to call police.