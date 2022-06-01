Man sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 15 years in stabbing death of Indigenous woman

A man who pleaded guilty to stabbing a woman to death in her Prince George apartment last year has been sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole for 15 years.

Dennis Daniel Gladue pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Christin Marion West, 36, in March.

West's body was discovered in her Prince George apartment on Aug. 7, 2021, by family members after she was reported missing.

Gladue was arrested shortly afterward, and a charge of second-degree murder was approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service.

Prince George RCMP said West and Gladue were known to each other.

Following her murder, West's sister, Candace West, spoke to CBC, accusing the RCMP of not properly following up on her sister's complaints of stalking and harassment before she was killed.

At the time, police said they had looked into the complaints and did not find enough evidence to support charges but had spoken to the family about a safety plan.

West's death reignited the conversation over how police treat the concerns of Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit people. West is Saik'uz on her mother's side and Lake Babine First Nation on her father's.

Friends and family say she was kind and quiet with a big heart and an easy smile.

Support resources available

For immediate mental and emotional wellness support, the MMIWG National Inquiry's toll-free support phone line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-844-413-6649. The service is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut.