Give vegans more than chips and salsa this Christmas

This holiday season it can help to have a few plant-based recipes at the ready for vegan pals at the potluck.

There are more plant-based dieters in British Columbia than anywhere else in Canada, so it helps that plant-based recipes and products are a growing industry these days.

Hanna Rakowska is part of that industry. Diagnosed with lymphoma at 20, she turned to such a diet for health reasons and after kicking cancer, became a nutritionist.

Now the nutrition manager for Choices Markets, Rakowska, 34, shared some of her favourite dishes on CBC's current affairs program, Our Vancouver. These dishes could rescue plant-based potluck attendees from dining on chips all Christmas.

Choices Market’s holiday vegan mushroom caps (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Cranberry cheese ball

Ingredients:

1 cup raw cashews soaked overnight or for 30 minutes in hot water

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast

2 tablespoons refined coconut oil, melted

2 teaspoons white miso paste

1 clove garlic, crushed

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1/2 cup dried unsweetened cranberries

¼ cup crushed walnuts or pecans, toasted

Directions:

To soak the cashews: In a small bowl, cover the cashews with water and soak overnight.

To toast the walnuts: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with the walnuts and toast for 5 minutes. Once toasted, pulse them in the food processor 1-2 times.

Drain the cashews and add them to a food processor along with the lemon juice, nutritional yeast, melted coconut oil, miso paste, garlic, and salt. Blend until the mixture is very smooth, making sure to stop and scrape down the sides of the processor as needed. Add the thyme leaves and blend.

Line a small bowl with plastic wrap and add the mixture in. Manipulate the plastic wrap to form a ball, twisting the top once it is formed to your liking. Refrigerate the cheese ball for 2-3 hours.

Remove the cheese ball from the plastic wrap. On a baking sheet, roll the ball in crushed walnuts to cover. Next, press the cranberries onto the outside of the ball.

Can be served immediately or kept covered in the fridge until ready to serve.

Serve with crackers, fruit, or fresh or pickled veggies.

Vegan cranberry cashew cheese ball sits next to other vegan snacks from Choices Market during a taping of Our Vancouver (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

Stuffed mushroom caps

Ingredients:

20 Button Mushrooms

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

3 large garlic cloves (crushed and minced)

1/2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 ½ tbsp avocado oil

1 tsp Italian Seasoning

1/4 tsp sea salt

1/2 cup raw walnuts, crushed

½ cup Tofutti Cream Cheese (Plain or Garlic & Herb)

2 tbsp homemade vegan parmesan cheese (recipe below)

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

On a baking sheet, toast walnuts for 5 minutes

Wash mushrooms, remove and chop the stems finely, and set aside to use for the filling

Lightly brush mushrooms with olive oil

In a pan on medium heat, add avocado oil and saute onion until translucent

Add mushroom stems, garlic, sea salt, and Italian seasoning, and saute until stems and garlic are lightly browned

Remove pan from heat

Add Tofutti cream cheese, vegan parmesan (recipe below), and toasted walnuts

Bake the mushrooms on a baking sheet WITHOUT any filling for ten minutes to soften

Remove from the oven and use a spoon to stuff each mushroom cap with the mixture

Sprinkle additional vegan parmesan on each mushroom and bake for 30 minutes

Homemade parmesan:

Ingredients:

1/2 cup raw cashews

2 tbsp nutritional yeast

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp garlic powder

Directions: