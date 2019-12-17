Private girls school denies allegations it failed to respond to student bullying

Crofton House School in Vancouver says its staff was not made aware of many of the instances of maltreatment cited by a former student until her family launched legal action against the school.

Vancouver restaurateurs Natalie and Uwe Boll filed a civil claim in December 2019 alleging that bullying their 13-year-old daughter endured at the private girls school drove her to develop suicidal and self-harming behaviour.

The response filed in B.C. Supreme Court says that when Crofton House observed or learned about situations concerning the girl, "it responded quickly with reasonable and appropriate action."

According to the Bolls' claim, other students targeted their daughter in an escalating campaign of malicious gossip regarding her sexuality and her mixed race heritage, both in person and over anonymous social media apps such as YOLO and Tellonym, where she received vicious messages, including "everyone at Crofton hates you," "kill yourself" and "drink bleach."

Some of the social media messages the Bolls' daughter allegedly received. (submitted to CBC)

The Bolls' claim said, "Crofton House did not intervene sufficiently, or at all, to cease the spiralling racism, bullying and homophobia..."

In its response, Crofton House says the family did not share many of the specific claims regarding the alleged bullying with the school.

"When Crofton House noted or was advised of any concern, it acted in a timely manner, involved teachers and counsellors, engaged Natalie Boll and connected the family to outside resources. In taking these steps, Crofton House's professional staff exercised their judgment reasonably," reads the claim.

The response says Natalie Boll first raised concerns with Crofton House about "hurtful behaviour" directed at her daughter in November 2018, after the girl became aware she had been given a low ranking in a student Instagram group and had been called "needy" and a "barnacle."

Crofton House said in response to the Boll's concerns a counsellor met with a group of girls and all Grade 7s participated in a "special session focusing on the responsible use of technology."

The Bolls' claim stated that in September 2019 an older student gave their daughter Xanax in the school washrooom, causing her to overdose. They said when she was taken to hospital, previously undiscovered injuries were found on her arms from where she had been cutting herself.

Natalie Boll, whose daughter attended Crofton House School, is pictured at her home in Vancouver in December. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The claim says the daughter was put on suicide watch and sent to B.C. Children's Hospital where a doctor advised that she not return to Crofton House.

In its response, Crofton House said it had determined the daughter purchased the drugs off school property from someone who was not a Crofton student.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.