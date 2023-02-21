14-year-old girl and woman found dead in Richmond home

Two people, including a 14-year-old girl, were found dead inside a home in Richmond, about 20 kilometres south of Vancouver, on Monday.

According to RCMP, police were called to a home in the 6500 block of Barnard Drive on Feb. 20 to respond to a report of a deceased woman. Responders found the bodies of a 43-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl inside the home. Investigators said the two are related but have not said how.

Investigators have not yet said how the pair died.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation. It says this is an isolated incident, and there is no evidence suggesting the involvement of a third person.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is looking into the deaths of a 14-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman in Richmond, B.C. (Ben Nelms/CBC)