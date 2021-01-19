Girl, 14, arrested in second school attack in a week in Mission, B.C.

RCMP are now investigating two separate attacks linked to Mission-area schools in the same week.

Cpl. Jason Raaflaub says the latest incident happened Jan. 13 on the grounds of Mission Secondary School.

He says a 15-year-old girl and her mother contacted police after the teen was allegedly assaulted. The incident was caught on video.

"The video shows a female standing over top of another female lying face up on the ground and the other female is seen punching and kicking the one on the ground," Raaflaub said.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Jan. 15 in connection with the incident. Raaflaub says the video is part of the submission being made to Abbotsford Crown counsel for a charge of assault.

The 14-year-old has been released but is not allowed to contact the victim or go to Mission Secondary School.

Second violent incident in one week

The other alleged assault — also recorded on video — happened Jan. 11.

The video was shared widely on social media and sparked outrage.

Student attacked at middle school in Mission, B.C. CBC News BC Video 0:35 Video taken at École Heritage Park Middle School on Jan. 11 shows teenage girls hitting and kicking another student. 0:35

A vehicle parade was organized Sunday in support of the alleged victim, with rally organizers describing the victim as a non-binary transgender teen.

The video in this case shows the teen being punched and kicked by two girls on the school grounds of École Heritage Park Middle School.

Two teen girls have been arrested and charges of assault are pending Crown approval.

Tracy Loffler is the board chair for the Mission school district and says the recent incidents are concerning.

"We are always concerned about violence in our community ... We are working as a district and with other agencies to ensure children in Mission have the safest school experience possible."