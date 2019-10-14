Tributes honour life of former Port Alberni mayor and MLA Gillian Trumper

Tributes are honouring the life and career of Gillian Trumper, who was the mayor of Port Alberni for 18 years before being elected as an MLA.

Trumper died on Friday at the age of 83.

First elected in 1983, she became Port Alberni's longest serving mayor and is described as a trailblazer by other women politicians.

"She was really the leader of our community for the entire time I was growing up," said the city's current mayor, Sharie Minions. "She was just so encouraging, she was such a strong woman.

"We're just so lucky to have had her in our community."

The flag outside ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/cityportalberni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityportalberni</a>⁩ hall has been lowered in an outpouring of respect for “amazing woman and mom” ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CHEK_News?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CHEK_News</a>⁩ Former MLA and Mayor Gillian Trumper, (pictured here with current Mayor Sharie Minions) died this weekend ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bcpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bcpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/8p2EVAvbYZ">pic.twitter.com/8p2EVAvbYZ</a> —@SkyeRyanCHEK Our flag has been lowered to half-mast in honour of former <a href="https://twitter.com/cityportalberni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityportalberni</a> Mayor, <a href="https://twitter.com/ACRDgov?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ACRDgov</a> Chair, <a href="https://twitter.com/UBCM?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@UBCM</a> President & <a href="https://twitter.com/BCLegislature?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCLegislature</a> MLA Gillian Trumper who passed away Oct 11. Trumper was the 1st female to be bestowed the honour of Freedom of the City. Rest in Peace. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/portalberni?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#portalberni</a> <a href="https://t.co/8lFtidwKem">pic.twitter.com/8lFtidwKem</a> —@portalbernifire

Before getting into politics, Trumper worked as a registered nurse. She and her family moved to the Alberni Valley in 1969, where she raised her four children.

Trumper also served as the president of the Union of B.C. Municipalities and had a number of other roles in her region, including coroner for Port Alberni.

In the 2001 provincial election she ran for the B.C. Liberal Party in the Alberni–Qualicum district and was elected with 53 per cent of the vote. She was defeated by the NDP's Scott Fraser in 2005.

"She just gave all," said longtime friend Maryann Charbonneau. "She was the mayor, she was the coroner, she was on every committee you can imagine."

Trumper was named Port Alberni Citizen of the Year in 1993, and in 2002 was made a Freeman of the City of Port Alberni.

Condolences to the family of Freeman of the City <a href="https://twitter.com/cityportalberni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cityportalberni</a> and former MLA Gillian Trumper. She never stopped serving the community. <br>It was an honour to witness her in her many roles in the community. <br>Her contributions will not fade. <a href="https://t.co/tz7kQhJdjT">https://t.co/tz7kQhJdjT</a> —@chrisalecanada

A memorial service for Trumper will be held on Nov. 8 in the city.

Another friend, Carol Ann Phillips, says she hopes the city will come up with a way to honour her years of service and caring.

"I mean, our town should celebrate an icon like that," she said. "We need something erected in her name, in her honour, and be so proud of it, in everything she gave Port Alberni."