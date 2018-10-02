Giant stranded sturgeon rescued on the Fraser River
Rescue team successfully returns 2.5 metre, 136 kg prehistoric fish back to safe waters
A 2.5 metre, 135 kilogram sturgeon that became stranded in shallow water off the Fraser River near Agassiz has been given a new lease on life after RCMP First Nations Police (FNP) organized a rescue mission.
FNP, government biologists and volunteers from the Lower Fraser River Guardians wrestled the giant fish into a sling before loading it into a shallow tank in the back of a pickup truck.
They then drove the precious cargo to the main part of the river and performed the operation in reverse to release it.
Biologists estimate the sturgeon to be approximately 75 years old based on its weight and length.
First Nations Police discovered the stranded fish on the afternoon of Sept. 20 while conducting an unrelated patrol.
The rescue took place the following morning.
Cpl. Mike Rail of the Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said wolf and bear tracks were seen at the side of the pond where the sturgeon was stranded.
The Fraser River white sturgeon species is 65 million years old and is considered endangered.
According to the Fraser River Sturgeon Conservation Society, sturgeon can live 150 years and grow to six metres in length, weighing as much as 600 kilograms.
