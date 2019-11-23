6 things to know about the giant chandelier hanging under Granville Bridge
Answers to your questions about Vancouver's newest public art
A giant chandelier was installed under the north end of the Granville Bridge in Vancouver earlier this week.
Here are six facts you'll want to know about it.
1. How big is it?
It's 7.7 metres tall by 4.2 metres wide, according to Westbank, developers of the nearby Vancouver House, which is sponsoring the public art.
Built of stainless steel, LED lamps and more than 600 polyurethane "crystals," the piece weighs over 3,401 kilograms.
2. Does it light up?
Yes, and much more.
The art piece's official title is Spinning Chandelier because, once officially unveiled, it will light up, descend from the underbelly of the bridge toward the street, spin for about four minutes, stop spinning, lift back up to its starting position and go dark again.
Most of the time, however, the chandelier will sit in the recesses of the bridge.
Jill Killeen of Killeen Communication Strategies says that there will be further tests and consultation with the artist before deciding on the schedule.
3. Who designed the piece?
One of B.C.'s most internationally acclaimed artists, Rodney Graham, designed the Spinning Chandelier. Graham is the recipient of a 2011 Audain Prize for Lifetime Achievement in the Visual Arts and was named an officer of the Order of Canada in 2016.
Spinning Chandelier is inspired by a previous film installation of Graham's titled Torqued Chandelier Release.
4. Why was this commissioned?
Vancouver bylaws for all building's over 100,000 square feet require developers to contribute a piece of public art. So Westbank commissioned Spinning Chandelier as part of the Vancouver House development which centres on a distinctive twisting highrise.
5. How much did it cost?
About $4.8 million in total.
6. When will the installation be complete?
Rodney Graham's Spinning Chandelier will be officially unveiled on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:30 pm. The artist will speak at 7 p.m. before the big reveal.
