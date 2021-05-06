Family of murdered Williams Lake man appeals to public for help solving 13-year-old case

The family of a man who was murdered near Williams Lake, B.C., in 2008 is appealing to the public for information about his death.

Gerald Supernault was reported missing by his family in August 2008, after they hadn't seen or heard from him in two weeks and had been unable to track him down through calls to friends and family.

RCMP Cpl. Ken Davies said Supernault was likely last seen August 7 or 8, 2008.

A search party looked for Supernault's body for two months. According to Davies, on Oct. 5, 2008, Supernault's body was found in Sugarcane, east of Williams Lake.

One of the search parties that gathered to look for Gerald Supernault in August 2008. (Submitted by Lennard Supernault)

His death was deemed a homicide, and the investigation remains active and unsolved.

"There were not many details given to us by police," Supernault's younger brother, Lennard Supernault, told Radio West host Sarah Penton.

"It's an ongoing and open investigation. They did let us know it was foul play involved in his passing."

But now, nearly 13 years later, the family is appealing to the public for information about what happened to Supernault.

"We know there were people that were witness to what happened," Lennard said.

"Obviously they're carrying a huge burden by not being able to speak. Maybe possibly being intimidated by those involved. We want to let them know and encourage them that it's time to come forward and you have the family's full support, you have the full support of the RCMP and also the full support of the Williams Lake First Nation community, chief and council."

Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars echoed those statements during a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are close," he said. "Please step up and say something. We need your help."

From left to right: Gerald Supernault, Frances Supernault, Lloyd Gilbert, Joseph Gilbert, and Lennard Suppernault (front). (Submitted by Lennard Supernault)

Lennard said the death of his brother, and the mystery around how it happened, has led to depression and tension in his family.

"Every time I pass somebody in the community I'm always wondering, does this person know what happened, were they involved?" he said.

"It's very tiring."

Lennard described his brother as a kind soul, one who would give the shirt off his back to someone less fortunate.

"He was a hunter, a gatherer, a carrier of traditional knowledge and values," he said, noting that his nieces and nephews won't get to learn from those teachings.

Gerald Supernault, pictured, is described by his brother Lennard as a kind soul, one who would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. (Submitted by Lennard Supernault)

It's been a difficult road for the family, but Lennard said they are ready to find closure and move forward. First, though, they need a witness to come forward and give a statement to police.

"We have no hard feelings or ill will toward anybody for keeping their secrets as long as they have. We understand definitely that there's possible interference from the people that were involved with my brother's murder," he said.

"We just want to let them know there's support here from our family. We love and support you."