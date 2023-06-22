1 dead following collision at major intersection in downtown Vancouver

The Vancouver Police Department said a 28-year-old man was killed in a collision that closed West Georgia Street at Burrard during morning rush hour after a minivan collided with a sedan.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. PT when a white Plymouth Voyager minivan drove into the back of a Honda Accord that was travelling east but stopped at a red light at West Georgia and Burrard streets.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics took two passengers from the Honda to hospital in critical condition. Another of the car's passengers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Speed, impairment, possible factors in crash

The VPD said the collision caused the van to catch fire, and the driver had to be extricated.

Police described the driver of the minivan as being 34 years of age but did not specify gender. Investigators say it's believed speed and impaired driving contributed to the crash.

The minivan driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

The intersection where the collision occurred is a major thoroughfare in downtown Vancouver for people travelling west to east along Georgia Street and north to south along Burrard Street.

Officers closed the area for hours as they investigated and removed the two vehicles, both severely damaged.

Police on the scene of a serious collision in Vancouver that closed Georgia Street at Burrard on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Yasmine Ghania/CBC News)

The street closures, which also affected Hornby and Thurlow streets, resulted in traffic delays through the downtown core during morning rush hour.

Around 10 a.m., police said the area had fully reopened to traffic.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash, including dash-camera video, to contact investigators at 604-717-3012.