The Vancouver Police Department has closed West Georgia Street at Burrard Street on Thursday morning as officers investigate a serious collision involving a minivan and a sedan.

The intersection is a major thoroughfare in downtown Vancouver for people travelling west to east along Georgia Street and north to south along Burrard Street.

The closure is also affecting Hornby and Thurlow streets.

Police have offered few details about what appears to be a collision between a white minivan and a dark-coloured sedan. Both vehicles are still at the scene and are severely damaged.

Critical injuries

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said paramedics were called to the intersection at around 3:10 a.m. PT Thursday.

They transported two patients to hospital in critical condition. BCEHS said a third person was also involved in the crash, but did not have details of their condition.

VPD said in a tweet that officers are investigating a serious collision and that the intersection of Burrard Street and West Georgia Street will "be closed until further notice."

Police are on the scene of a serious collision in Vancouver that closed Georgia Street at Burrard Street on Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Yasmine Ghania/CBC News)

Const. Tania Visintin said in an email to CBC News that investigators would be at the scene for most of the morning collecting evidence, but did not provide information about any injuries to the occupants of the vehicles.

"Drivers are advised to take a different route as the intersection is closed," she wrote.

Police said they will provide more information about incident later on Thursday.