City hall statue of Capt. George Vancouver vandalized

The statue of English explorer Capt. George Vancouver that stands outside city hall was vandalized overnight.

Thursday morning, crews were cleaning what appeared to be blue and grey paint off the life-size bronze image.

A number of statues depicting explorers and Confederate leaders have been pulled down or defaced in the United States recently as Black Lives Matter protests continue.

The figure commemorates the events of 1792, when Vancouver, a representative of King George III of England, sailed into Burrard Inlet and charted the area, according to the city's public art registry.

It appears blue paint was thrown on the statue. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

The statue was commissioned to mark Vancouver's 1936 golden jubilee. It shows Vancouver holding a scroll and pointing to Vancouver harbour.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart is holding a press conference at city hall this morning to address calls to reform the Vancouver Police Department.