Sci-fi star George Takei goes on a Vancouver transit trek

Actor George Takei is best known for his role as Mr. Sulu on Star Trek, his leadership in the gay rights movement, and even for the memes he shares on social media.

But Takei is also a public transit advocate, dating back to 1973 when he served on the board for Southern California Rapid Transit for seven years.

CBC's Stephen Quinn took Takei, who is in Vancouver working on a television show, on a tour of Vancouver's public transit system to get his expert opinion.

Watch the tour unfold: