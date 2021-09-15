Vancouver care home to be renamed after group highlights politician's lobbying against Japanese Canadians
George Pearson Centre named after B.C. minister who called for forced eviction of Japanese Canadians in 1940s
A care home in Vancouver named after a racist politician will be renamed in coming months.
Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) said a local community group pointed out how George Pearson lobbied for the forced eviction of all Japanese Canadians when he was a provincial cabinet minister in the 1940s.
They requested the health authority come up with a more culturally appropriate name for the George Pearson Centre care home.
"VCH recognizes that names hold power and signal organizational and community values," the authority said in a news release, adding it is committed to making all sites more culturally safe.
The centre, built in 1952 and located on West 57th Avenue, is home to approximately 120 residents with complex medical and physical conditions, such as multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy and spinal cord and brain injuries.
"The beliefs and actions of George S. Pearson do not align with VCH's core values," the health authority said.
"We care for everyone, we are always learning and we strive for better results."
The renaming process is expected to take several months as VCH works with community partners and stakeholders to choose a new name for the facility.
With files from Meera Bains
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?