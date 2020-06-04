Premier John Horgan says he hopes anti-racism protests remain peaceful and follow health guidelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he's hopeful gatherings in the province to protest anti-black racism and police brutality remain peaceful and participants abide by official health guidance.

Horgan touched on the wave of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in handcuffs, as a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into his neck.

Floyd's death has led to protests throughout the United States and around the world. The protests have been largely peaceful but some have turned violent.

"I do understand the motivation and the desire for people to have their voices heard at this most extraordinary time in our world history," Horgan said Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks to the media Wednesday at the B.C. Legislature rose garden. (MIke McArthur/CBC)

"I am absolutely hopeful that any of the demonstrations that are supporting the issues of Black Lives Matter and other issues of racism in British Columbia and around the world will be peaceful and will be focused on the issue at hand.

"If there are those that try and insert themselves within what will be, by and large, and has been, by and large, peaceful protests, of course, that's where we need to take action. Law enforcement will be prepared to do that."

Horgan added anyone participating in a protest should try to maintain a physical distance from fellow demonstrators and wear a mask.

Watch as Premier John Horgan explains how protests fit in with public health orders:

B.C. Premier John Horgan says freedom of expression is a right, but protests should be done responsibly. 1:56

B.C. events peaceful

Horgan referenced a demonstration in Victoria Monday that he called "peaceful" and "appropriate."

Another demonstration Sunday at the Vancouver Art Gallery saw an estimated 3,500 people gather peacefully. Police made no arrests.

Around 3,500 people gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, protesting against police violence and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (CBC/Cory Correia)

One of the organizers of Vancouver's event, Jacob Callender-Prasad, is organizing another one Friday at 4 p.m. PT at Jack Poole Plaza. It was originally to be a march on Trump Tower but the plans changed for safety reasons.

On Instagram, Callender-Prasad highlighted the need to keep things risk-free at Friday's event, in light of riots elsewhere and COVID-19.

Some stores in downtown Vancouver have been seen with boarded up windows in recent days, including Nordstrom which said it boarded up several North American locations because of violence fears.

"Out of an abundance of caution, some of our storefronts are being boarded," a spokesperson said in an email.

"We're paying close attention to potential gatherings that may take place in cities across Canada and the U.S. this week."

Horgan was asked on Wednesday about Nordstrom and other stores' actions but said he couldn't tell them what to do when it came to protecting their property.

The entrance to Champs Sports in Vancouver is boarded up on Wednesday. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

'A fundamental right'

While Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has forbidden gatherings of more than 50 people, Horgan said protests are different.

"It's not a scheduled event as a wedding would be or as a drive-in theater would be or any other areas where public health orders are in place," Horgan said.

"Free association and the ability to speak about issues that matter in the public square is a fundamental right."

Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix did not provide Wednesday's case number update in person.

In a statement, they said peaceful demonstration "is extremely important and equally important is keeping our communities, loved ones and friends safe during this pandemic."

The statement urged people to continue limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people and consider alternative ways of demonstrating, such as in smaller numbers, in multiple locations.