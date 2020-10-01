Skip to Main Content
Staff member at Burnaby long-term care home tests positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health says
A staff member at George Derby Centre in Burnaby, B.C., has tested positive for the virus, Fraser Health says.

Fraser Health Authority says one staff member at the George Derby Centre has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home. (Google Maps)

The Fraser Health Authority is reporting another COVID-19 case at a seniors long-term care facility.

A staff member at George Derby Centre in Burnaby, B.C., has tested positive for the virus, according to a news release from the authority Thursday.

A rapid response team is at the site and communication with residents and families is underway, the release said.

The staff member is currently in self-isolation at their home, it added.

Fraser Health said it is working with staff to identify anyone else who might have been exposed to the virus, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families.

The authority said it has brought in a number of protective measures including maintaining staffing levels, restricting visitors, and restricting staff and residents' movement within the facility, while cleaning and infection control measures have been enhanced, according to the release.

Both residents and staff are being screened for the virus twice daily, it said.

