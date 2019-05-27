Remains of WWI soldier found in France identified as teen from B.C.

The remains of a fallen World War I soldier found in France have been identified as those of an 18-year-old from Vancouver Island.

Pte. George Alfred Newburn died in the Battle of Hill 70 on Aug. 15, 1917. His remains were found near rue Léon Droux in the village of Vendin-le-Vieil in July 2017, nearly 100 years after the battle.

The Canadian Department of National Defence said Newburn's remains were positively identified in February.

A statement released Monday said Newburn was a member of the 7th Canadian Infantry Battalion with the Canadian Expeditionary Force, having enlisted at the age of 16.

The department said the soldier's family has been notified of the discovery. Newburn will be buried by his regiment at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission's cemetery outside Loos-en-Gohelle, France, on June 12. The service will be open to the public.

Newburn was born on April 7, 1899, in London, England. The department said his family later immigrated to Esquimalt, B.C.

Around 2,100 Canadian soldiers were killed in the three-day Battle of Hill 70 in Lens, France, not far from Vimy Ridge. More than 1,300 of those soldiers have no known grave.