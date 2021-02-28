Gender reveal party in downtown Vancouver apartment nets host $2,300 fine

Vancouver police say they have fined the host of a gender reveal party that took place Saturday night at a downtown Vancouver apartment building.

VPD say they responded to the gathering at 8:15 p.m. at an apartment building near Robson and Hamilton streets.

Officers found 17 people inside the 26th floor suite attending a gender reveal party.

Police say the host was given a $2,300 ticket and the party was shut down.

In British Columbia, under the current public health orders to stop the spread of COVID-19, hosting an event at a private residence with members of different households is not allowed.

Hosts and organizers of such events can be fined $2,300, and the ticketed individual has 30 days from the date the ticket was issued to either pay or dispute the ticket.

B.C. has been living under these restrictions since November. They were extended indefinitely in early February, with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry saying they will review how things stand in March.