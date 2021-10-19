Skip to Main Content
Gay asylum seeker fleeing Turkey says he fears for his life | CBC News Loaded
British Columbia
·
Video
Gay asylum seeker fleeing Turkey says he fears for his life
George Burakgazi says he fled Turkey when his family threatened to kill him after discovering he's gay but is running into obstacles trying to seek refuge in Canada.
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 4:00 AM PT | Last Updated: October 18
now