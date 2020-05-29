Man who went missing from B.C. hospital found dead in Burnaby

A 41-year-old man who went missing after leaving Royal Columbian Hospital in his flip flops and a hospital gown last weekend has been found dead in Burnaby, B.C.

Police do not suspect foul play in the death of Gavin Deloes, according to an RCMP press release.

Deloes was reported missing after he walked out of the New Wesminster hospital early Sunday morning, with no identification, money or phone. According to his mother, he had been injured in a car crash Friday and was showing signs of confusion.

On Wednesday, a member of the public found his slippers, socks, hospital gown, iPod and mouthwash in the green space behind the Salvation Army Cariboo Hill Temple in Burnaby.