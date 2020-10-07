Long lines for low-priced meals lead to complaints about disorder from downtown neighbours

One of Vancouver's longest running social service providers says it's grappling with an increase in demand, while also trying to support nearby residents concerned for their personal safety.

The Gathering Place, located at 609 Helmcken Street, has helped low income and homeless people since the 1990s with services such as food, showers, laundry, washrooms and Wi-Fi.

Prior to COVID-19, staff at the city-operated community centre say they served roughly 300 low-cost meals per day. Seven months later, that number has swelled to an average of 525 meals a day, according to city estimates.

"We've actually had to bring on 15 to 20 more staff," said community centre operations manager Dallas Gonsalves. "There's been so much pressure on our kitchen."

Staff say the change likely stems from the recent economic downturn, as homeless and housed residents turn to the centre for $2 meals.

The Gathering Place manager Dallas Gonsalves says her organization wants patrons and neighbouring residents to feel safe. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

"A lot of people have been laid off from their jobs ... there's more homeless people that are new to it," said Anthony Diggs, 17, who is homeless.

Despite the increased demand, however, COVID-19 protocols have left The Gathering Place mostly closed to the public. In July, the centre opened an indoor drop-in space, giving patrons a place to sit and access outreach workers. But food service is now takeaway, and laundry and showers require an escort — with patrons being asked to form a socially distanced lineup on a nearby sidewalk running down Seymour Street.

"When they closed [the entire building], it was tougher because people had to go use the tables outside or just wander around the area" said John Douglas, who is homeless.

"This place is very important to me and a lot of other people ... It's a very good service."

Neighbours concerned

Neighbours aren't nearly as enthusiastic, though, with some claiming lineups for the Gathering Place make them feel unsafe.

"This is the worst it's ever been," said Branwen Willow, 73. "We have homeless people selling crack here, people shooting heroin, people sleeping in front of our door constantly — all the time."

Branwen Willow has lived next door to The Gathering Place for 18 years. She says drug use and petty crime have increased in the neighbourhood, since B.C. shuttered the tent encampment at Oppenheimer Park. (Shawn Foss/CBC)

The senior has lived next door to the Gathering Place since 2002 and says she noticed a change in the neighbourhood after the province stepped in to remove people from Oppenheimer Park and settle some of those campers nearby in the former Howard Johnson Hotel on Granville Street.

But while her building, the New Continental residences, is also owned and operated by the City of Vancouver, Willow fears no one is listening to her concerns.

"It's really frustrating trying to get help," she said "Our landlord keeps saying 'call 311'... They don't do anything."

Willow says she'd like to see more security outside her building, and for the Gathering Place to move its lineup from Seymour to Helmcken Street.

Gathering Place staff, however, say they are in "regular" communication with the New Continental and urge residents to show compassion.

"The challenges that neighbouring residents are describing predate the pandemic," said managing director Susie Saunders in an email. "While we recognize that the addition of lineups [due to the impact COVID] can be disruptive to residents and/or people passing by, we ensure that staff are present on the sidewalk and at the entrance ways to the Gathering Place during all hours of operation."

Grassroots opposition

City attempts to increase social services downtown, meanwhile, continue to be met with grassroots opposition.

On Tuesday, Vancouver city council delayed a report on a proposed overdose prevention site at 1101 Seymour Street, next to the Gathering Place, after 117 people signed up to speak.

Council update. The report on the proposed Overdose Prevention Site at 1101 Seymour in Yaletown will move to next Tuesday, Oct 13 at 9:30am due to the high volume of speakers who signed up. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vanpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vanpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ma7ncKAvzu">https://t.co/Ma7ncKAvzu</a> —@sarahkirby_yung

Gathering Place staff say they're willing to address residents concerns, but certain situations — like the location of their line — are here to stay.

"If we move it up the street, then we don't have [sight lines]... you're heading into an alley" said Gonsalves.

"We want to make sure that folks who are in the line are feeling supported."