3 people hurt in building fire in Vancouver's Gastown area

At least three people have been hurt after a serious fire in the Gastown area of Vancouver on Monday, according to Vancouver Fire Rescue Services

The fire broke out at a four-storey SRO building on Abbott Street near Water Street around 11 a.m. PT. Within the hour, orange flames had begun shooting through the roof of the building.

"We've had three people injured, one was transported to hospital. From what I understand, he jumped out of a window," Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry told reporters from the scene.

"We rescued several [people] from the top floor of the building," she added.

The chief said firefighters searched the first two floors before they had to retreat. Officials don't know whether anybody else is still trapped inside.

Vancouver Fire Chief Karen Fry at the scene of the apartment fire in Gastown on Monday. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"[It's] very dangerous. The building is 150 years old, most likely, and it's a brick building so we're taking every precaution that we can to keep our firefighters safe. We don't know if there's anybody [left] in the building and we probably won't know that until we get the fire out," Fry said.

The heritage building also houses a number of businesses, including a beauty supply store and a restaurant.

Vancouver police are asking drivers to avoid the Gastown area as a result of the fire, which has sent plumes of acrid grey smoke billowing across the city.

"The smoke is very dangerous and toxic, so if you are near the smoke please try and stay away ... it's not good for you to be breathing in," said Fry.