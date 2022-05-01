Vancouver police investigating after Gastown Steam Clock damaged
Police are working to determine if someone intentionally damaged the popular tourist attraction
Vancouver police say they are investigating after the Gastown Steam Clock was damaged overnight Saturday.
Images shared on social media Saturday show the glass on one side of the clock had been shattered, police said. They are working to determine if someone damaged the clock intentionally.
A forensics team was in Gastown Sunday to collect evidence, and investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and security footage, police said.
In a statement, the City of Vancouver said staff are securing the area around the well-known tourist attraction, and assessing the damage to determine next steps. The city said it will make more information available in the days ahead.
The clock was built in 1977 as part of the city's effort to revive the historic downtown neighbourhood.
With files from Maryse Zeidler
