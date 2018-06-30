Gas tax hike an exercise in buck passing by B.C. politicians

What a difference three years makes.

It was the beginning of July 2015 when Metro Vancouver voted against a $7.5-billion regional transportation plan, saying no to plenty of TransLink improvements that would be funded by a 0.5 per cent sales tax.

And it was the end of June 2018 when Metro Vancouver politicians voted for a nearly identical regional transportation plan, with some of the funding coming from a 1.5 cent increase to the gas tax, agreed upon literally the day before the vote.

The Millennium Line extension, light rapid transit in Surrey and plenty of new buses are coming to the region. It's a major victory for people reliant on public transit to get around Metro Vancouver, and a victory for many mayors who have fought for the plan for years.

Yet few of them seemed excited to declare victory, or take responsibility.

"We had our backs to the wall … most of us, including myself, have railed against the gas tax for a long, long time. It's a pyrrhic victory," said District of North Vancouver Mayor Richard Walton.

District of North Vancouver Mayor Richard Walton called the gas tax hike a 'pyrrhic victory.'

"I'll be voting in favour of the general agreement, reluctantly," Langley City Mayor Ted Schaffer said before the vote.

"I'm not happy with the enabling legislation," complained Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner.

It's a tax that will cost about $24 a year for the average vehicle. And it makes up less than five per cent of the plan's funding package.

Mayors' Council chair and Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan said mayors didn't mislead the public about a possible gas tax increase because it was always included as a possible funding source. (Maryse Zeidler/CBC)

But it weighed heavy on the minds of mayors.

"I want to vote against the fuel tax and for the overall plan. I don't know how the hell I'll be able to do that, I'm at the mercy of the chair," West Vancouver Mayor Michael Smith said before the vote.

Nobody accountable

All of those mayors voted yes — but it's possible none of them will seek re-election in October.

Of the six Metro Vancouver mayors who have said they will seek another term, three voted in favour and three against, with the three in favour (Burnaby's Derek Corrigan, Richmond's Malcolm Brodie, and New Westminster's Jonathan Coté) considered heavy favourites in October.

Add it all up, and it creates a situation where few politicians will be held directly accountable to voters.

A mock-up of what the Surrey light rail transit system will look like when in operation, scheduled for 2024. (City of Surrey)

"The announcement was very recent from the provincial government, so yeah, there was no opportunity to do any further consultation," said Corrigan, who said it was acceptable because TransLink previously said a gas tax increase was a possibility to fund the $30-million-a-year shortfall in the mayors' plan.

Forget, for a second, that a gas tax increase was never highlighted as a possible funding source in any Mayors' Council presentation, or TransLink press release, prior to the decision. Why did the province wait until the day before to tell the mayors the gas tax was the only option?

They wouldn't directly say.

"It's clear this isn't anyone's first choice, including ours," Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson, who was unavailable for an interview on Friday, said in a statement.

"If the mayors are able to identify other funding sources, they may choose not to raise the fuel tax."

Different tax tools

Conversations about taxation powers for municipalities may happen in the years ahead, or may not.

In the meantime, those who voted No in the 2015 referendum will be in the frustrating position of having few people to vote their disapproval against in the near future.

"The mayors were misleading the public when they said there was no plan B for this," lamented Jordan Bateman, who led the No side during the referendum.

Jordan Bateman led the No side during the 2015 referendum.

Still, he doesn't think the referendum was in vain.

"We didn't give them a sales tax … it was important to fight that. There have been reforms at TransLink, people have lost their jobs … they've re-prioritized a bunch of spending. There's a lot of good things."

There may be smiles on the faces of mayors the middle of next decade, when there are ceremonies heralding the opening of new rapid transit lines in Surrey and subways heading down Broadway.

But this week, the celebration was rather muted, a strange conclusion to negotiations that lasted the majority of the decade.

"There is a time where you have to pay, and the choices that you have to make are difficult," said Corrigan.

"I don't feel that in any way we have misled anybody."