Timeline announced for inquiry into high B.C. gas prices
Comments can be sent online with a form on the B.C. Utility Commission’s website
British Columbians who want to weigh in on the coming investigation into high B.C. fuel prices are invited to send in their thoughts.
The British Columbia Utilities Commission announced a timeline for its inquiry into factors affecting gasoline and diesel prices in the province Friday and also invited the public to send in comments.
Comments can be sent in online with a form on the commission's website. The deadline for comments is Aug. 8, the commission said.
The commission lists other key dates and deadlines for the process on its website:
- Intervenors must register or confirm their participation by June 13.
- Oral workshops will take place from July 17-20 in Vancouver.
- The commission's final report will be turned over to the provincial government Aug. 30.
Premier John Horgan tasked the commission with examining the market factors that affect wholesale and retail gas and diesel prices.
The move was announced earlier this month with sky-high gas prices causing frustration for many drivers.
The commission is only to look at market forces, not "provincial enactments or policy" which has led to criticism from the opposition B.C. Liberals.
