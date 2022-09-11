Police announced arrest, charges 5 years after homicide of Abbotsford woman

Homicide investigators announced on Saturday an arrest and charges in the homicide of a 22-year-old mother of two who was discovered deceased outside Mission, B.C. five years ago.

Chelsey Gauthier was reported missing to the Abbotsford Police Department by her family on July 30, 2017.

Her body was discovered in a remote area northeast of Mission, about 70 kilometres east of Vancouver, on Aug. 16, 2017 near Sylvester Road and Dale Road.

On Saturday, officers with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Gary Losch, who was 62 years old at the time of Gauthier's death, had been arrested and the B.C. Prosecution Service had approved charges of second degree murder and interference with a dead body.

Losch remains in custody with his next court date in Abbotsford scheduled for Friday.

On Saturday, investigators said that Losch had been identified as a suspect in the death early in the investigation.

"[The] arrest and charges are a testament to the dedication of the investigating team and their partnership with AbbyPD, who worked for five years investigating this case," said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti with IHIT.