Gary Lenz retires as B.C.'s sergeant-at-arms

B.C.'s suspended sergeant-at-arms has stepped down, nearly a year after he was escorted from the legislature amidst allegations of questionable spending.

Gary Lenz officially retired from the position on Tuesday, according to a statement from Speaker Darryl Plecas.

Lenz has been on paid administrative leave ever since he and then-clerk Craig James were escorted from the legislature by police in November 2018. James stepped down from his position in May.

The two men have spent the months since November under a cloud of suspicion as a series of investigations have looked into allegations of misconduct and overspending.

In May, former Supreme Court of Canada chief justice Beverley McLachlin released an explosive report that showed multiple examples of misconduct by James, including buying expensive suits and luggage for personal use and the improper acceptance of a $257,988 payout from a retirement benefit program.

McLachlin's report found that Lenz's behaviour did not constitute misconduct.

A more recent report from B.C.'s auditor general raised questions about how travel expenses were handled at the legislature, including expense claims by James and Lenz where it wasn't clear what business was being conducted and whether it was for official purposes.

The results of a police investigation into the allegations against Lenz and James is still to come.