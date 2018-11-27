Former B.C. sergeant-at-arms engaged in 'discreditable conduct and deceit,' says new report

B.C.'s former sergeant-at-arms committed "very serious misconduct" by submitting untruthful statements to the former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Canada, a new report alleges.

A redacted report on the Police Act investigation into Gary Lenz's actions was released to the media Tuesday night.

Doug LePard, former deputy chief of the Vancouver Police Department, concluded that Lenz violated his oath as a special provincial constable and engaged in "discreditable conduct and deceit" in his dealings with retired chief justice Beverley McLachlin, who was brought in to investigate allegations of misconduct.

The bulk of LePard's report concerns allegations that former legislative clerk Craig James had misappropriated a truckload of booze worth $10,000, and that Lenz had failed to properly investigate.

The report says that Lenz "was not telling the truth" on multiple occasions when questioned by McLachlin and LePard about the incident.

In a written statement, Lenz said he did not accept the conclusions of LePard's report and disputes that finding that he was not truthful "in the strongest possible terms."

"I have always told the truth in every matter related to my employment as Sergeant at Arms and I did so in the testimony that I gave to Mr. LePard's investigation," Lenz said.

Lenz resigned from his position as sergeant-at-arms last week.