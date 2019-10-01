Garibaldi Provincial Park campgrounds closed after bear charges hikers

Some areas of Garibaldi Provincial Park are closed to hikers and campers after an aggressive black bear charged a group of up to 20 people on the weekend.

The incident happened at the Taylor Creek bridge near Garibaldi Lake on Saturday, B.C. Parks said in an email.

Park ranger staff closed the trail from the Rubble Creek parking lot to Taylor Meadows and Garibaldi Lake and called the Conservation Officer Service for assistance.

Both campgrounds will remain closed until the service deems the area safe.

Anyone with camping reservations for Taylor Meadows or Garibaldi Lake can contact B.C. Parks for information on refunds.

Garibaldi Provincial Park is located in the Coast Mountains, around 70 kilometres north of Vancouver.

Bears usually go into hibernation from November until April, according to WildSafe B.C.

Until then, hikers are reminded to carry bear spray when heading into the backcountry.