Garden centres in B.C. remove invasive species from their shelves

An aquatic plant known for its attractive head of flowers has seduced its way onto the shelves of a few garden centres in Northern B.C.

The problem is, the pink-tinged beauty happens to be an invasive species whose root systems break into new plants, allowing them to quickly spread through an ecosystem.

"The flowering rush is extremely invasive in North America," said Penni Adams, program manager for the Northwest Invasive Plant Council.

This specific perennial is classified as one of five invasive plants that have had a major affect on natural ecosystems in Canada.

Luckily, Adams says the council was alerted to the fact that the plants had made their way up to Prince George and Terrace and her team was able to visit the garden centres, which then stopped selling the plants to unsuspecting victims.

"If it gets out where we can't control it, it will impact our native aquatics systems — places that reeds and rushes would grow," Adams said to Daybreak North host Carolina de Ryk.

How did they get here?

Adams says that larger garden centres often don't have a choice in what's being shipped, it's up to the buyers, who are often in different cities.

She says that's how the exotic beauties ended up in Northern B.C.

However, she adds that over the past five years, the Northwest Invasive Plant Council has seen a decrease in the number of invasive plants being sold as employees at garden centres become more aware.

Dig it up and tie it tightly

Adams says that if a flowering rush was unknowingly purchased and planted, it needs to be removed from the ground.

"Try and dig up as much of it as you can, put it in a green garbage bag, make sure it's tied tightly and take it to your local transfer station or dump."

And she's not joking when she says tightly. Even if a little bit of the plant were to escape, it could start to spread.

If you see flowering rush be sure to call the Northwest Invasive Plant Council at 1-866-449-3337.

You can listen to the full interview below;